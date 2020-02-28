Shilpa Shirodkar returns to the big screen with Guns of Banaras. The film marks the relaunch of Karan Nath, son of star secretary Rakesh 'Rikku' Nath, who managed her career. So, when she was approached for the action thriller, she gave her nod immediately. After being away from the scene for over a decade, Shirodkar was seen in TV shows like Ek Mutthi Aasmaan (2013), Silsila Pyaar Ka (2016) and Savitri Devi College & Hospital (2017). Now, she's set for a new innings in B-Town.

Guns of Banaras also features Nathalia Kaur in the lead role, she is known for films like Department and Rocky Handsome. Son of producer and star secretary Rikku Rakeshnath, Karann Nath will make a comeback with his home production, Guns of Banaras. Karan said in an earlier interview that sometimes taking a sabbatical from work is a good thing because it gives one a perspective about the type of work one wants to do.

Guns Of Banaras is directed by Shekar Suri and features Zarina Wahab and Shilpa Shirodkar, among others.

