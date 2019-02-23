Shimron Hetmyer's century helps Windies level series against England

cricket

Hetmyer scored a knock of 104 runs off just 83 deliveries enabling the team to post 283 runs on the board. Chris Gayle was able to post a half-century again in the second ODI

Shimron Hetmyer. Pic/AFP

Shimron Hetmyer heroics with the bat helped the Windies register a 26 runs win over England in the second ODI. As a result of this win, Windies have levelled the five-match ODI series.

Hetmyer scored a knock of 104 runs off just 83 deliveries enabling the team to post 283 runs on the board. Chris Gayle was able to post a half-century again in the second ODI.

England's chase got off to a horrendous start as they lost both their openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow in quick succession. Eoin Morgan (70) and Ben Stokes (79) had a 99 runs partnership and they brought England back into the game.

But as soon as Morgan departed, England's chase got derailed and they were not able to chase down the total. The team was pegged back by the constant loss of wickets. Sheldon Cottrell was the star with the ball for the Windies as the bowler was able to take a five-wicket haul in the match.

Eoin Morgan after the match said "A game is never won until right at the end. Two games into the series I felt we made a lot of improvements and we thought 290 was well without our capabilities. We made mistakes and it hurt us, and West Indies deserved to win." England takes on Windies in the 3rd ODI on Feb 25 at St George's, Grenada.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever