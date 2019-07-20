Shishir Hattangadi: Team India support staff appointment process warped

cricket

It may be prudent for the CoA to have a quiet word with Team India support staff before the tour to calm their nerves

So let me get this right so we can fit in the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle to simplify things and avoid an amplification of issues.

A, B and C were appointed to select S, and team. When ABC selected S there were objectives and goals to be scored and an appraisal after the period of the tenure was to be completed. That's the way it is done isn't it?

Post-appraisal, there are new appointments, renewals or terminations.

Now XYZ have been appointed by the CoA to interview, analyse, assess, review and reappoint, appoint or terminate. This doesn't make sense since XYZ may not know the premise of the appointments made by ABC. Do XYZ know the Key Result Areas (KRAs) of S and team? Will their appraisals be based on the objectives set by ABC or their own observations?

Alphabetically, it's confusing but logistically it is unnerving. Posturing to simplify issues actually makes it complicated. Efficient HR heads usually keep teams abreast of the mood of the management and the intent going forward. Teams are clear on the way forward. It's much like a player's body language when he knows his end is near. One emits insecurity one glows of positivity.

Spare a thought for the support staff team that travels to the West Indies not knowing where they stand.

It may be prudent for the CoA to have a quiet word with them before the tour to calm their nerves of the uncertainty they may be going through.

But then, if transparency was our strength, we would not live in glass houses.

The writer is a former Mumbai Ranji Trophy captain

