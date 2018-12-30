Shiv Sena coporator suggest garbage disposable units to counter littering

national

As the civic body is struggling to curb the garbage menace despite the plastic ban and compulsory segregation of waste rules, the corporator has suggested that garbage cloth bin liners should be made mandatory in every vehicle that runs on city roads

After going for a study tour to Sikkim, the BMC Law committee member and Shiv Sena corporator, Sujata Patekar, wants Mumbai to follow its SWM module. As the civic body is struggling to curb the garbage menace despite the plastic ban and compulsory segregation of waste rules, the corporator has suggested that garbage cloth bin liners should be made mandatory in every vehicle that runs on city roads. The corporator is of the opinion that the habit of citizens of throwing garbage on roads needs to be stopped and this idea can help them cultivate it.

Patekar said, "It is a habit which needs to be changed. When we visited Sikkim along with other members of the law committee, we saw the cleanliness there. When I realised they were following this module, I proposed to the general body to consider using bin liners in all vehicles. I believe this will prove to another step towards a zero-garbage city." The proposal which was accepted by the mayor and the general body of corporators has been sent to the civic administration wing for its perusal and approval.

The proposal mentions that every kind of transport facility, right from BEST buses to auto-rickshaws, should have this facility which can be used by citizens. A civic official, not willing to be named, said, "The municipal commissioner will be checking the feasibility of this proposal and whether this is doable and can be made mandatory or not. BMC doesn't have the power on traffic rules and vehicles running in the city so we will have to figure out how this can be implemented."

