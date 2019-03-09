Shiv Sena gets the government to grant property tax waiver

national

No property tax for houses up to 500 sq ft and approval to self-redevelopment projects were some announcements

A pre-poll alliance between the BJP and Shiv Sena was announced last month

The Shiv Sena had the final say on Friday when the BJP government approved a property tax waiver for Mumbaikars who own houses admeasuring up to 500 sq ft. This was Sena's condition for forging the pre-poll alliance last month.

The party was quick to take credit for the announcement and it went viral on social media through its youth leader Aaditya Thackeray. He thanked father and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis for the move. The party also circulated memes and displayed posters in the city, saying that it had fulfilled a promise made to the people of Mumbai.



Aaditya Thackeray

Govt pleases public

In an effort to woo voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the government announced 18 decisions on Friday. It had earlier this week taken 22 other decisions, including a circular metro for Thane city.

The government has allowed residents of dilapidated buildings to redevelop their respective properties on their own. This means relief from private builders who get the tenants and owners engaged in a legal fight and delay projects. The government and banks would help residents in such self-redevelopment projects on planning and finance. Around 10 lakh families in Mumbai are expected to benefit from the new measure.

The government also spared the intruders on the slum rehabilitation schemes. People who have bought SRA flats in violation of rules will now pay penalty and transfer charges to regularise their occupation of the flats.

The Bombay Natural History Society has been allotted 33 acres of land in Borivili and a 20 per cent grant has been announced for unaided schools. The government also refurbished the scheme to protect cow progeny. The subsidy given to milk producers for stabilising milk rates would continue until the next union government comes to power.

