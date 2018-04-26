Shiv Sena leader, Shailesh Nimse's wife plots his murder to stop him from leaving her for his lover

Shiv Sena leader's wife plotted his murder to stop him from leaving her and the children for his mistress



Afraid that her husband - Shiv Sena official Shailesh Nimse, 43 - was going to leave her and their children for his mistress, she made sure that he kept the vow 'till death do us part'. Five days after the partially burnt body of Shailesh was found in Shahpur, the Thane rural police arrested his wife Sakshi, 36, for plotting his murder with a local shopkeeper.



Officers said she enlisted the shopkeeper, Pramod Lute, 33, and two of his accomplices, offering R1.5 lakh to kill her husband. They strangled him in his sleep and dumped his body and car 8 km away in the forest. The next day, the Ganesh Puri police found the body and identified it with the help of the car's licence plate. When they went to his home, Sakshi said he had been missing the entire night.



Cops wondered why Sakshi hadn't reported him missing. They also found her sleeping children locked in a room. When they took her to see the body, she identified it as her husband even before taking a proper look.



The final clincher was the Call Detail Records (CDR). Shailesh's phone revealed his affair and Sakshi's motive, while her phone records led the cops to the shopkeeper Pramod. The police found that his cell phone location was near Shailesh's house on the night of the murder. Upon interrogation, Pramod confessed and the police also arrested Sakshi.



She told the police that Nimse used to beat her up and she was afraid that he would not give her or the children any property.

