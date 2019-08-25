Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Arun Jaitley: Brightest sun of Indian politics has set

national

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the brightest sun of Indian politics has set with the demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh with former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Pic/Shivraj Singh Chouhan Twitter

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that the brightest sun of Indian politics has set with the demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

"The brightest sun of Indian politics has set yesterday. He was BJP's strategist and creator of New India. He was an inspiration for several party workers like me. He was an able administrator along with being a great leader. His demise has created a void which will be impossible to fill in the coming days," Chouhan said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also shared an anecdote when he had gone to the former Union Minister to seek a solution for his problem. Jaitley not only solved the problem but also advised him from his past experience. Chouhan said, "Jaitley can never be forgotten."

BJP leader Anurag Thakur also expressed his condolences on the demise of Arun Jaitley. "Arun Ji's door was open for everyone from all walks of society. He was a great advocate along with being a great person. It is not an end of a leader but the end of an institution. For me, it is a personal loss," he said.

In a series of tweets, Thakur said, "Sh Arun Jaitley Ji was a fatherly figure to me for over 2 decades. Today I have lost the voice that was my conscience, mentor and motivator. I held his hand as I entered public life and the shoulder I leaned on when in doubt; he taught me the greatest lessons in leadership and humility.

"I will treasure his early morning discussions and walks; his clarity of thought and hs depth of counsel within Parliament and outside. Jaitley Jis life transformed my life and his tenure as India's Law Minister, Leader of Opposition and Finance Minister is a great public service legacy."

I will treasure hs early morning discussions & walks; hs clarity of thought and hs depth of counsel within Parliament & outside.



Jaitley Jis life transformed my life and his tenure as India’s Law Minister,Leader of Opposition & Finance Minister is a great public service legacy. — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 24, 2019

Jaitley passed away in New Delhi on Saturday at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66.

An Institution, An Era, Ends.



INDIA ð®ð³ SALUTES your SERVICE



‘The Journey Ends

Memories will Last for Eternity’



Sh Arun Jaitley Ji



| à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¿ | pic.twitter.com/xkFQnWdpnl — Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) August 24, 2019

A four-time member of Rajya Sabha, he became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He was Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009 to 2014. Jaitley was Finance and Corporate Affairs minister in the first term of Modi government and also held portfolios of Defence and Information and Broadcasting.

