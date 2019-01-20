Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Opposition coming together fearing defeat in elections

national

Terming the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh as being handicapped, he questioned how long it will function

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday attacked the opposition, saying they were coming together fearing defeat against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"Fearing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, they all are coming together after looking at the massive support towards Modi," Chouhan said while addressing party workers at the Vijay Sankalp rally at the Ramlila Maidan.

Hitting out at the opposition parties for not being able to decide on a prime ministerial candidate, Chouhan said: "The opposition is unable to decide their candidate, as everyone has a different opinion on it. In the south, people want Rahul Gandhi's government while Bengal wants Mamata Banerjee as Prime Minister whereas in Uttar Pradesh, people want Mayawati. There is no decision."

Terming the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh as being handicapped, he questioned how long it will function.

"In the recently held Assembly elections, a very surprising thing happened in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP got more votes but the Congress got more seats," he said, adding that in terms of Lok Sabha parliamentary constituencies, the Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in 17 out of 29 seats.

"Yet they are short of a majority government. This government is a handicapped government. I don't know for how long it will function," he said.

Vowing that the BJP will again win more than 27 seats in Madhya Pradesh, the three-time Chief Minister said: "In 2014 elections, the BJP won 27 out of 29 seats. Right now looking at the vote percentage we are leading on 17.

"But I can assure you that we are going to win 27 seats again and will try to win all the 29 seats," the BJP leader added.

