Shivraj Singh Chouhan reiterates blame on Nehru for Article 370

"The introduction of Article 370 was a crime. It led to terrorism while Sheikh Abdullah's family prospered. The people of Kashmir remained poor," Chouhan said

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister reiterated his remarks on Monday where he stated then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's Article 370 decision for Jammu and Kashmir as an act of "crime."

Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated during a media interaction,"Maharaja of Kashmir did not demand special status to Kashmir when it was unified with India. Nehru did commit a crime and on the demand of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Sheikh Abdullah, he granted special status to the state. The move was also opposed by Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar."

"The introduction of Article 370 was a crime. It led to terrorism while Sheikh Abdullah's family prospered. The people of Kashmir remained poor," Chouhan added. The BJP leader said: "Nehru committed the crime of announcing ceasefire in war with Pakistan at the time when Indian forces were driving out the Pakistani infiltrators from Jammu and Kashmir, due to which one-third of the portion (PoK) remained with Pakistan."

Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said on Saturday that Jawaharlal Nehru, the former Prime Minister was the "criminal" who committed the crime of introducing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and also of announcing 'cease-fire' in war with Pakistan. Indian Parliament recently revoked Article 370 that gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and also passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganising the state in two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it.

With inputs from ANI

