Shivraj Singh Chouhan: We will sing Vande Mataram on first day of MP Assembly

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said he and all other BJP MLAs would sing 'Vande Mataram' on the first day of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly session, if the Congress-led state government did not restore the practice of reciting it at the secretariat.

The song was not sung on Tuesday, the first working day of January, at the state secretariat following which the Opposition BJP attacked Chief Minister Kamal Nath, seeking to know if it was done on his direction.

Nath, however, said the discontinuation was temporary and the practice would be restored in a new form. Singing of the national song in the Mantralaya or secretariat on the first working day of every month had been the norm since the time of erstwhile Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of the BJP.

