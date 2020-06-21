Shoaib Ibrahim shares a glimpse of his grand birthday celebration with his wife and family

It was a very special day for television actor Shoaib Ibrahim as he turned a year younger on Saturday, June 20, yes, it was his birthday! And the Sasural Simar Ka actor took to his Instagram account to share a glimpse of his grand celebration with his wife Dipika Kakar and family!

It was a six-minute video and he could be seen cutting his cake and having a gala time with his family members. Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087) onJun 19, 2020 at 11:36am PDT

His fans and friends from the television industry couldn’t stop wishing him on Instagram and it seems it was indeed a heartening celebration for the actor. And his latest post was a candid pose that he struck for his fans and wrote- "Birthday Mornings Be Like ..." (sic) This was followed by a heart-eyed emoji. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram Birthday Mornings Be Like ... A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087) onJun 20, 2020 at 3:37am PDT

