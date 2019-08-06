Shoaib Ibrahim's birthday wish video for Dipika Kakar is every husband-wife story

television

Bigg Boss fame Dipika Kakar celebrates her 33rd birthday on August 6. Husband Shoaib Ibrahim wished her on social media with an adorable video

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar in a still from a video uploaded by Shoaib on his Instagram account.

Bigg Boss fame and television actress Dipika Kakar Ibrahim celebrated her 33rd birthday on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Actor-husband Shoaib Ibrahim wished his wife in an adorable manner that describes how much he adores his wife. He shared a video on his Instagram story that features both, him and her with the song, "Gharwali Hai Gharwali" running in the background.

The video has Dipika Kakar bossing around husband Shoaib Ibrahim. In the video, she asks Shoaib for his phone, checks it and asks him for his glass of water, clips her hairpin on his jacket and little things that annoy Shoaib but he cannot express it, and later he has to apologise for getting irritated. However, that is only in the video, which is an everyday cute banter between husbands and wives.

Here are some stills from the video shared by Shoaib on Instagram:

Shoaib Ibrahim's social media handle is filled with loved-up videos and photographs with wife Dipika Kakar that describe he's head over heels in love with his beloved actress-wife. There are posts where he has thanked God for sending him for her and has also prayed for Dipika in this lifetime and others.

Dipika Kakar made her name in the viewers' hearts with her television show, Sasural Simar Ka, which ran for many years on television. Her role as Simar as the dutiful daughter-in-law won hearts, and she became an idol for an ideal 'bahu'. Later, the actress participated in the reality show, Bigg Boss 12 and, once again, made a special place for herself among the audience. She swept the coveted trophy of the reality show and whenever the days would be tough for her inside the house, Shoaib would post inspiring messages on his social media account dedicated to Dipika.

A few days ago, Shoaib also shared a post from a shopping mall where Dipika is busy shopping for sandals and talking to him while he stands there lovestruck watching Dipika talk. He shared the picture and captioned: "Iski shopping aur iski baatein khatm hi nahi hoti (sic)" [Her shopping and talking are endless]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087) onAug 3, 2019 at 8:54am PDT

Dipika is currently seen in the television show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum where she essays the role of a tv actress, Sonakshi Rastogi. The show also has Karan V Grover, who is a doctor and falls in love with Sonakshi. The television show has attracted positive reviews and is running well.

Talking about Shoaib and Dipika's relationship, they fell in love while shooting for Sasural Simar Ka, where he was the second replacement as her husband, Prem. Shoaib and Dipika had tied the knot on February 22, 2018, and also appeared in a dance reality show together. This is Dipika's second marriage. Earlier, she was married to her long-term boyfriend Raunaq Samson, which went kaput.

