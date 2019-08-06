Shoaib Ibrahim's birthday wish video for Dipika Kakar is every husband-wife story
Bigg Boss fame Dipika Kakar celebrates her 33rd birthday on August 6. Husband Shoaib Ibrahim wished her on social media with an adorable video
Bigg Boss fame and television actress Dipika Kakar Ibrahim celebrated her 33rd birthday on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Actor-husband Shoaib Ibrahim wished his wife in an adorable manner that describes how much he adores his wife. He shared a video on his Instagram story that features both, him and her with the song, "Gharwali Hai Gharwali" running in the background.
The video has Dipika Kakar bossing around husband Shoaib Ibrahim. In the video, she asks Shoaib for his phone, checks it and asks him for his glass of water, clips her hairpin on his jacket and little things that annoy Shoaib but he cannot express it, and later he has to apologise for getting irritated. However, that is only in the video, which is an everyday cute banter between husbands and wives.
Here are some stills from the video shared by Shoaib on Instagram:
Shoaib Ibrahim's social media handle is filled with loved-up videos and photographs with wife Dipika Kakar that describe he's head over heels in love with his beloved actress-wife. There are posts where he has thanked God for sending him for her and has also prayed for Dipika in this lifetime and others.
Dipika Kakar made her name in the viewers' hearts with her television show, Sasural Simar Ka, which ran for many years on television. Her role as Simar as the dutiful daughter-in-law won hearts, and she became an idol for an ideal 'bahu'. Later, the actress participated in the reality show, Bigg Boss 12 and, once again, made a special place for herself among the audience. She swept the coveted trophy of the reality show and whenever the days would be tough for her inside the house, Shoaib would post inspiring messages on his social media account dedicated to Dipika.
A few days ago, Shoaib also shared a post from a shopping mall where Dipika is busy shopping for sandals and talking to him while he stands there lovestruck watching Dipika talk. He shared the picture and captioned: "Iski shopping aur iski baatein khatm hi nahi hoti (sic)" [Her shopping and talking are endless]
View this post on Instagram
Dipika is currently seen in the television show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum where she essays the role of a tv actress, Sonakshi Rastogi. The show also has Karan V Grover, who is a doctor and falls in love with Sonakshi. The television show has attracted positive reviews and is running well.
Talking about Shoaib and Dipika's relationship, they fell in love while shooting for Sasural Simar Ka, where he was the second replacement as her husband, Prem. Shoaib and Dipika had tied the knot on February 22, 2018, and also appeared in a dance reality show together. This is Dipika's second marriage. Earlier, she was married to her long-term boyfriend Raunaq Samson, which went kaput.
Born on August 6, 1986, Dipika Kakar did her schooling across the country, as her father was in the army and hence her family travelled a lot. She completed her schooling from CBSE board.
After Dipika's father retired from the Indian Army, her family settled in Pune. A few years later, she came to Mumbai to pursue further education. The actress completed graduation degree from the University of Mumbai.
After graduation, Dipika Kakar took up a job with Jet Airways as an air hostess. She worked for almost three years, but she couldn't become an international air hostess due to her health issues.
Though becoming an air hostess was Dipika Kakar's dream, health has been important to her irrespective of her hectic job and hence, she quit and joined the glam world.
In 2010, Dipika Kakar made her acting debut with the TV serial Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, in which she played the role of Lakshmi.
In 2011, Dipika Kakar appeared in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She played the role of lead actress Ratan Rajput's sister in the show.
In 2012, Dipika Kakar starred as the lead character in Sasural Simar Ka, which lasted for six years. The show began by telling the tale of two sisters who get married in the same family, and their life at their in-laws' place. It went through many twists and turns and gave a huge boost to Dipika's career.
Ever since, there was no looking back for Dipika Kakar. However, despite getting huge popularity pan India, she has never longed to be on the silver screen. "I have never aspired to be on the big screen. I'm very happy and satisfied with TV because I think I am suitable for it," she said.
On the personal front, Dipika Kakar fell in love with her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim. The couple came closer on the sets of the show and after a courtship of around seven years, Dipika and Shoaib got married in 2018.
Talking about their relationship, Dipika said, "Shoaib and I have connected in the most difficult part of each other's life and we have seen distance, we have been away, so the fear of breaking up is not there between us."
"I always believe that there's a phase in every relationship where you are madly in love in the beginning, then you madly fight and then you cross that to have a very strong relationship. I think we have already crossed the fight stage so now we share a very matured equation and our base is very strong because we love each other a lot and with the matured understanding it just clicks perfectly," Dipika Kakar added.
Dipika Kakar was earlier married to her long-term boyfriend Raunaq Samson which went kaput. She got married in 2008 and divorced in 2015.
There were speculations that Dipika's ex-husband Raunak Samson alleged that his marriage with Dipika was in trouble, because of her affair with Shoaib. But Dipika time and again denied the speculations that Shoaib was the reason behind their divorce.
Post marriage, Dipika Kakar appeared in Bigg Boss season 12 and her journey had been quite uneventful, without too much melodrama in the house.
After a three-month-long battle inside the Bigg Boss 12 house, TV actress Dipika Kakar defeated former Indian cricketer Sreesanth to bag the reality show trophy. Dipika received a cash prize worth Rs 30 lakh and a trophy by host Salman Khan. She is currently seen in television show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum along with Karan V Grover.
Dipika Kakar has truly come a long way! Without a godfather, the actress has achieved great success to her credit.
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Dipika!
