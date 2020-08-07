'Shocked at devastating news': Rahul Gandhi on Kerala plane crash

Congress leaders took to Twitter to express shock at Air India Express flight skidding off a tabletop runway and falling into a 50-foot deep valley in Kerala's Kozhikode on Friday evening.

"Shocked at the devastating news of the plane mishap in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the friends and family of those who died in this accident. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

"My thoughts are with the crew, the passengers and their families and friends at this time," he said.

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor called the day ‘tragic’ as Kerala saw a massive landslide in Idukki earlier in the day.

"Tragic day for Kerala. First the deaths in Munnar & now this: I hear both pilots have died. Hope rescue efforts will succeed in saving all the passengers," Tharoor tweeted soon after the news of the accident broke.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said, "The unprecedented tragedy at Calicut has shocked our collective conscience. Pray to the almighty for the well being of passengers and extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Urge the Congress friends to extend all efforts in rescue efforts."

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Shocked at the news of Air India plane crash in Kozhikode. My prayers with passengers onboard the flight. Hope missing passengers are found soon. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured."

"Deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the souls of the departed RIP," he tweeted.

Police said 16 people were killed in the accident. The Civil Aviation Ministry said the flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai overshot runway at Kozhikode at 7.41 PM on Friday. "No fire reported at the time of landing," it noted. There were 174 passengers, 10 Infants, 2 Pilots and 5 cabin crew onboard the aircraft, the ministry added.

With inputs from agencies

