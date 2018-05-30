Shocked by tremendous response for 'Parmanu', says John Abraham

Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran is an ode to the Indian army and scientists, who although ordinary people, accomplished truly extraordinary feats in the face of adversity



John Abraham and Diana Petty in a still from Parmanu

Bollywood star John Abraham's highly-anticipated film Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran has hit the box office and recorded an incredible collection.

Writer and director, Abhishek Sharma told ANI, "I am really happy about the success of the film. India is growing and people also get to know about the director's tasks." Talking about the success of the film, John said, "I was shocked and encouraged by the response the movie got. I want to give credit to the director for bringing out the best in me."

Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran is an ode to the Indian army and scientists, who although ordinary people, accomplished truly extraordinary feats in the face of adversity. It salutes, celebrates and truly embraces the slogan- Jai Jawan Jai Vigyan. While the premise of the film is based on true events, the characters are fictitious. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Parmanu stars John Abraham, Diana Penty, and Boman Irani and is produced by JA Entertainment, Zee Studios, and Kyta Productions. Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment is its All India Distributor. Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran, released worldwide on 25th May 2018.

Stating about their further collaborations, Abhishek said, "We share a great equation and would love to collaborate in future." The movie was produced by JA Entertainment, KriArj Entertainment, Zee Studios and Kyta Productions

