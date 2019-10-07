Shocking! Now, criminals too will be adopted

We have heard about children or elder people being adopted, but Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad police chief has come up with a unique diktat scheme of adopting a criminal. There has been an alarming rise in crime rates during the festive season. Maintaining law and order and to keep a tab on criminals has become a huge headache for the police. To avoid further incidents and curb crime incidents, the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Sandeep Bhishnoi has come up with the scheme of adopting criminals.

According to the new order, each constable in each of the 30 police stations (in the locality) will be adopting one criminal. As part of the policy, the constables will be scanning the criminal's past, will keep a tab on his/her present activity and also submit a monthly report to their superiors. CP Bhishnoi himself will be monitoring the reports of the police constables.

Also along with the festive season, the upcoming Vidhan Sabha election is around the corner, due to which there is a possibility that criminals may take undue advantage and create mischief. To avoid such incidents, the CP has decided to implement this unique policy.

Speaking to Mid-Day, CP Bhishnoi admitted that he has come up with this scheme. He said, "More than any other person, it is the constables who are more familiar with the small lanes of a locality because they work on the ground level. These cops have minute details of areas right from the hawkers, vendors and others who are in the area. For a constable, it is easy to keep a tab on activities that take place. It will also help keep a tab on street crime which is on the rise."

