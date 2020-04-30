'Shocking, unreal!' Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan condole Rishi Kapoor's demise

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today after he was admitted at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

Earlier today, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to social media site Twitter to confirm the news of the death of Rishi Kapoor.

Indian captain Virat Kohli expressed his emotions on Twitter following th demise of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor by calling his death 'unreal and unbelievable' loss. Rishi Kapoor passed away a day after Bollywood star Irrfan Khan's demise on April 29, 2020.

"This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace," Kohli tweeted.

This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 30, 2020

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

"It's shocking to hear about the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," Dhawan tweeted.

It's shocking to hear about the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» May his soul rest in peace ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/pAfOGhdzm0 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 30, 2020

In September 2019, Rishi Kapoor returned to Mumbai after he was residing in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment.

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala.

Inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news