Shocking! Viral video shows elephant chasing bikers away

In a hair-raising video making rounds of social media, an elephant was seen charging on two bikers, forcing them to abandon their vehicles and run away. The video shared on Twitter by forest officer Susanta Nanda that was filmed by a user shows the bikers, ignoring the instructions given by the forest as they tried to cross the roads at the time as the elephant.

The user who filmed the video Sreedhar V, said while posting the video, "These two-wheeler riders did not listen to FD staff and decided to go ahead while elephants were crossing and got charged at." Nanda tweeted while sharing the video, "Gently saying no. Enough is enough. When the elephant is with calf, the gentle giant can be a real giant."

Gently saying no. Enough is enough.

When the elephant is with calf, the gentle giant can be a real giant. pic.twitter.com/401n5IEFb5 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 29, 2020

The video, shared on Wednesday garnered more than 6,500 views on Twitter with 609 likes and was retweeted 129 times. Users commenting on the video posted on how man-animal conflict puts human beings and animals in danger.

Sir Notice the gentleness. Elephant in no way was trying to harm but only tried to scare off the people to protect its calf and after creating a safe distance left on its way. Elephants are ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Sam (@TheRealSam_02) April 29, 2020

How did the rider come from the left to right? Is there a smaller road merging with the Main Road there?

Or was the rider trying to overtake the elephant, and lost control due to panic ðÂÂ¤ÂÂðÂÂ¤ÂÂ à¤¬à¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤¨à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — @ul V (@AttulV) April 29, 2020

Narrow escapeðÂÂÂÂ±ðÂÂÂÂ± — Tapan panda (@coolkitu) April 29, 2020

Lucky escape — Ethiraja Sadaiyandi (@modhakethi) April 29, 2020

Such gentle wisdom in such a huge creature .. will not harm wilfully.. stupid humans shd realise that they need their space esp when she’s with her calf .. #universalFierceMother but still just scaring them away not trampling them — Jaisree C (@cjaisree) April 29, 2020

What do you think about the video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news