Shoojit Sircar: Disparity between content-driven, commercial Bollywood films decreasing

Shoojit Sircar also expressed his desire to work with thespian Soumitra Chatterjee. He said he has plans to make a film on football, but things are at very nascent stage.

National award winning director Shootij Sircar on Friday said the disparity between content-driven festival circuit films and commercial Bollywood is decreasing. "There was a disparity. But I think it is decreasing. If you look at films such as 'Masaan', 'Lunchbox' and the like, these have worked in mainstream Bollywood and festivals," Sircar said at a press meet at the 24th Kolkata International Film Festival.

"Dancing, singing days of Bollywood have gone. All are concentrating on good stories," he said.

'October', the recent release of the director with films like 'Yahan', 'Vicky Donor' and 'Piku' to his credit, has been invited for a special screening at the festival in Kolkata. Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu and Gitanjali Rao were a part of this sensitive film which is very close to Sircar's heart.

Sircar expressed his desire to work with thespian Soumitra Chatterjee. He said he has plans to make a film on football, but things are at very nascent stage. "I spent around 18 years in Delhi. I think I still need to learn before venturing into making a Bengali cinema," the director said.

