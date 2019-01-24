Shoojit Sircar's reaction after watching Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray

bollywood

Shoojit Sircar termed Thackeray - the movie based on late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, "bold and powerful."

National award winning director Shoojit Sircar has praised Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his performance in the film Thackeray and called him one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry.

"Film 'Thackeray' portrays how an Artist becomes a powerful political leader. Nawazuddin one of our finest actors roars like a tiger," Sircar tweeted on Thursday.

Film Thackeray portrays how an Artist becomes a powerful political leader. The film is bold and powerful. @Nawazuddin_S one of our finest actors roars like a tiger.. Congratulations to @rautsanjay61 and @RKpanday1977 . — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) January 24, 2019

Nawazuddin essays Balasaheb Thackeray in the film, which is scheduled to release on Friday.

Directed by Abhijit Panse and written by politician Sanjay Raut, the film also features actress Amrita Rao as Balasaheb's wife Meenatai.

