Myntra Fashion Superstar shoot halts after 33 people test COVID-19 positive

The second season of Myntra Fashion Superstar, which has Sushmita Sen and Manish Malhotra serve as judges, hit a roadblock on September 10 after 33 people from the set tested COVID-19 positive. Though the filming was immediately suspended, some contestants believe the production house did not take adequate measures to ensure the team's safety during the initial days of shoot after the show went on floors on September 1.

A contestant, on condition of anonymity, told mid-day that the entire unit was tested when the show kicked off in the last week of August. "When we started out, it was mandated that we test negative to be in the show's premises. After a few days, one of the participants complained of constant fatigue. Though he didn't have the usual Coronavirus symptoms, we brought his ill-health to the makers' notice. But they assumed that he was weary and ignored our complaint. As the days went by, we started noticing how the sanitisation process would start after we reached the Powai set. The cleaning of toilets wasn't frequent, and the testing wasn't done every day," says the contestant. The show is produced by Banijay Asia.

Four days since their complaint, the participant in question tested positive and was subsequently quarantined. The makers continued to film the reality show the next day until a second participant complained of fatigue as well. It was then that the production house took cognisance of the matter and had the entire unit tested. Seven contestants, four people from costume, make-up and hair departments, two sound engineers and a unit hand from MTV team (the channel) were diagnosed with the virus, leading the makers to halt the shoot immediately.

Another contestant recounts that the accommodation at a Saki Vihar hotel and transport facilities were not up to the mark. "The mode of transport from set to hotel was a bus where there was no assigned seat. The drivers would keep changing. The bus ride from Saki Vihar (Where the hotel is) to Powai was 10 minutes long. I remember the day I tested positive. You start feeling weary and I just couldn't shoot at all that day. The contestants were in close contact and the one person who we suspected as patient zero was in the same premises as us. We used the same things. The contestants were in a bubble but hair, makeup, costume guys were all coming from outside. Moreover, the set's food was outsourced. We've had this blame game on for a long time. Personally, I blame the hotel we are in. We are influencers and do well enough to be in better hotels with safer amenities. I personally would have preferred service apartments. The Mumbai people could've stayed at home but that wasn't allowed. It had small rooms and we were sharing beds and sheets. Sharing rooms was uncomfortable too."

However, a unit hand who worked closely with the judges, said that the makers strictly followed the safety norms. "They would constantly spray disinfectants; it would irritate us because we would have to do a touch-up again. The only mistake they made was not testing frequently."



A masked Manish Malhotra is attended to by his team on the set

Another unit hand added that the production house would ensure that the team maintained physical distancing and wore masks. "The contestants would have to remove the masks when facing the camera and hence, more vulnerable. Having said that, this can't be a deterrent to not show up on a shoot. It is important that we remain careful, be safe and that's the best one can do. We feel responsible for many people whose incomes would come to a standstill if we don't show up on set. There are many jobs that can't be done virtually. Honestly, it's a pandemic and if one person gets infected, the others will be affected too. Right now being cautious is all one can do."

On their part, prime sponsor Myntra acknowledged the incident and said in a statement, "Our recent assessment of this incident is reassuring, with the situation being under control. Barring one affected person, who is on the road to recovery, all others have been tested negative and are doing well now. The third-party production house had undertaken the shoot in complete accordance with the safety guidelines issued by the government. Despite having stringent safety measures for the crew, contestants and the jury, when one of the contestants reported sick, the shoot was suspended immediately while the COVID test results were awaited. We ensured one of the best doctors of the city treated the affected people and offered all the necessary support and assistance to them and their families. We have also ensured their emotional well being is equally taken care of and have appointed a COVID specialist to engage with them for counselling sessions. For us, the health and safety of everyone is of utmost priority always and decisions pertaining to the shoot have been put on hold for now. We have left no stone unturned to extend the best possible support in this hour of need."

The show is expected to resume on October 5 as the unit awaits the recovery of one of their contestants who is yet to test negative for the virus.

