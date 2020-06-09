Shooter Manu Bhaker channels her inner cowgirl. See photos

India shooter Manu Bhaker, 18, is making the most of the lockdown while enjoying life away from competitions.

Recently, the multiple-time ISSF World Cup gold medal-winning shooter uploaded a picture on social media while trying her hand at horse riding. “The only feeling that I can’t explain,” Manu captioned the picture.

Manu Bhaker hails from Jhajjar district in Haryana. At the 2018 ISSF World Cup, the 18-year-old pistol shooter represented India and won two gold medals. Manu also became the youngest Indian sports star to win a gold medal att he ISSF World Cup. Manu Bhaker has won a total of 8 gold medals in World Cup, 1 gold medal at Commonwealth Games, 2 gold medals at the Asian Championships, 1 gold and silver at Youth Olympic Games.

