Shooter Manu Bhaker channels her inner cowgirl. See photos
At the 2018 ISSF World Cup, the 18-year-old pistol shooter represented India and won two gold medals
India shooter Manu Bhaker, 18, is making the most of the lockdown while enjoying life away from competitions.
Recently, the multiple-time ISSF World Cup gold medal-winning shooter uploaded a picture on social media while trying her hand at horse riding. “The only feeling that I can’t explain,” Manu captioned the picture.
View this post on Instagram
The only feeling that I can’t Explain ð #cowgirl #horse #horselife #marwarihorse #Rohtak #haryana @ajitnandal
Manu Bhaker hails from Jhajjar district in Haryana. At the 2018 ISSF World Cup, the 18-year-old pistol shooter represented India and won two gold medals. Manu also became the youngest Indian sports star to win a gold medal att he ISSF World Cup. Manu Bhaker has won a total of 8 gold medals in World Cup, 1 gold medal at Commonwealth Games, 2 gold medals at the Asian Championships, 1 gold and silver at Youth Olympic Games.
