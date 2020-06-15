'Should I agree to a long-distance romance?'

Around two months ago, I met this young Indian guy who lives abroad. We began chatting online a few days ago, and he told me that he finds me attractive. After 7 or 8 days of chatting, he also told me he would like to start dating me. I told him we can start dating each other only after we meet in person. He said it would take time because he intends to visit India only after 3 or 4 months, or probably at the end of the year. I declined, saying I needed a little time to get to know him better. I have never wanted a long-distance relationship because I think it is easier for a partner to cheat. At the same time, I am afraid that he is a really nice guy, and that I might lose a great relationship in the bargain. He told me he was looking for a serious relationship, and so am I. Should I just go with the flow and start dating him? Or wait until we meet? What if he starts dating someone else? Should I just take up this opportunity?

— Lata

There will always be a million times when you wonder if someone you are with is the right person for you or not. What you are doing is not making compromises on what you want out of a relationship. It is perfectly reasonable to meet someone before getting into a relationship because, without that meeting, how exactly are you dating someone you don't really know? If you both want a serious relationship, you should both make an effort to arrive at a place that makes sense for you. If he is willing to wait for a few months and meet you first, that's a great sign. If he meets someone else, he probably isn't as serious about dating you as you think he is. Either way, good things come to those who wait, and you should do what makes you comfortable, and what feels right for you.

