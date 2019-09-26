Show off your style just like Deepika Padukone; shop here

Deepika Padukone, who is known for her chic fashion sense, was clicked by the photographers at Mumbai Airport. The Piku actress looked elegant in a golden bomber jacket, black crop top, and black track pants as she arrived at the airport. She completed her attire with black sunglasses and matching sneakers.

Now even you can ace your fashion sense just like Deepika. We have curated a list of trendy outfits that you can buy at affordable prices only on Amazon.

Campus Sutra Bomber Full Sleeve Casual Jacket

Freshen up your winter wardrobe with this bomber jacket from Campus Sutra. This jacket is made of quilted nylon, the soft fabric of the jacket spells pure comfort and warmth. Fetch a casual and cool look for yourself by teaming it with a pair of jeans and sneakers. Campus Sutra Bomber Full Sleeve Casual Jacket is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,349. Shop here

VeniVidiVici Black Crop Top

Redefine your style in this chic cold shoulder crop top. The product is made up of knit fabric. You can team it up with high waist denim and sneakers for a perfect day out, or you can match it up with a tailored skirt and nude heels for a party night. VeniVidiVici Black Crop Top is available at an affordable price of Rs 579. Shop here

Blinkin stripe track pant

Step into the world of fashion with this track pant. It is made up of 85 per cent polyester and 15 per cent spandex. These fabrics are shrink resistant, the addition of spandex lets the fabric stretch without any deformation. Dress these up or down with that fresh pair of sneakers or your favourite pumps. These leggings will be your go-to to complete every look! You can also go from the gym to running errands - all while being comfortable and stylish. Blinkin striped track pants are available at a discounted price of Rs 449. Shop here

Dios Women Classic Sneaker

DIOS presents an amazing range of women's sneakers for those who want to look perfect for every occasion. Outer material and inner material is made of canvas. Its cushioned insole provides maximum comfort and support. Dios Women Classic Sneaker can be worn on all your casual occasions. The product is available at an affordable price of Rs 449. Shop here

