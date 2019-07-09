Search

Show some respect, Brazil coach tells Lionel Messi

Updated: Jul 09, 2019, 14:08 IST | AFP

Brazil clinched the Copa by defeating Peru 3-1 at the Maracana on Sunday, but Tite felt that his side had been hard done by in some refereeing decisions

Rio de Janeiro: Brazil coach Tite told Lionel Messi to show some respect following claims from the Argentina captain that the Copa America had been "fixed" so the hosts would win.

Brazil clinched the Copa by defeating Peru 3-1 at the Maracana on Sunday, but Tite felt that his side had been hard done by in some refereeing decisions and said Messi's words had weighed on the officials.

"He has to show some respect, he must understand and accept when he's defeated," said Tite, whose side beat Argentina 2-0 in a controversial semi-final. "We've been affected in many matches, even in the World Cup, so be very careful. He put a lot of pressure on because of how great a player he is. "Everyone has their own problems and you have to be respectful." Messi had hit out at South American football's governing body CONMEBOL, accusing them of "corruption" after he was sent off in Saturday's third place play-off in which Argentina beat Chile 2-1.

He'd also claimed after Argentina's semi-final defeat that the tournament hosts were "managing a lot in CONMEBOL these days."

