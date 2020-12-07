Shraddha Arya, Juhi Parmar, Ankita Lokhande grab eyeballs at Zee Rishtey Awards 2020

Zee TV has been entertaining its viewers, bringing them memorable stories and relatable characters over the past 28 years. These characters have become an integral part of the audience's lives and their die-hard followers have experienced a rollercoaster ride of emotions living vicariously through each of them. With 2020 being particularly challenging with the COVID-19 pandemic, Zee TV has been trying to spread cheer and joy all through lockdown and with fresh content ever since production resumed in July. Now, it's that time of the year again when the channel acknowledges the contributions of innumerable actors, directors, producers, creative teams, technicians who have been working relentlessly to bring you all your favourite daily primetime shows with the celebration of 'Zee Rishtey Awards'.

We all know due to the pandemic, festivities and celebrations had to be kept low-key this year, but, Zee TV is here to give its audiences the best of entertainment at one go wherein 'India Ek Raat Mein Poora Saal Manayega'. With a hearty attempt to unlock happiness with Zee Ki Khushiyon Ki Chabee, the channel brings to you the biggest event of the year, the Zee Rishtey Awards 2020, which will air on Zee TV on 27th December at 7 pm.

The special event saw popular faces of television across Zee TV's primetime shows get together on the day of the shoot. They let their hair down and had a gala time like never before! Gracing the red carpet for Zee Rishtey Awards 2020 were Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Shraddha Arya, Pooja Banerjee, Kanika Mann, Savi Thakur, Reem Shaikh, Poorva Gokhale, Sehban Azim, Megha Ray, Fahmaan Khan, Tannaz Irani, Juhi Parmar, Nikki Sharma, Pearl V Puri, Mugdha Chapekar, Krishna Kaul, Anjum Fakih, Urvashi Dholakia, Shaan, Jay Soni, Rakhee Tandon, Arjan Bajwa and several others from the Zee TV Kutumb, who slayed on the red carpet in their beautiful attires.

While on-screen powerhouse couples like Abhi - Pragya (Sriti - Shabbir), Shubhra - Kuldeep (Neha - Siddhaanth) and Rani - Veer (Megha and Fahmaan) were seen in color coordinated outfits on the Zee Rishtey Awards red carpet, leading ladies - Shraddha Arya, Mugdha Chapekar and Anjum Fakih were seen slaying the red carpet in flowy Indo-western gowns. The Brahmarakshas 2 duo of Pearl and Nikki also dazzled in black outfits in what was their first ZRA appearance as a jodi, whereas Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim looked stunning together as they walked in for the shutterbugs once again in elegant lavender and white outfits. Pooja Banerjee grabbed eyeballs in a gorgeous blue outfit, while Ankita Lokhande looked glamorous in black.

The yearly ZRA tradition also continued with each family being given a special colour to represent their own 'kutumb.' The Kundali Bhagya cast wore white this year, the Kumkum Bhagya cast arrived in black and royal blue, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega cast made an appearance in varied hues of pink, Tujhse Hai Raabta cast was in lavender, Apna Time Bhi Aayega cast came in red, Katti Batti cast in yellow, Hamariwali Good News cast arrived in cream and gold and Qurbaan hua cast came in bottle green.

After making a splash with their elegant appearances, the actors also turned the Zee Rishtey Awards 2020 into an evening of amazing performances. The actors took to the stage, danced to upbeat tunes and made the glamourous night a truly memorable one. In fact, they gave viewers a taste of all the festivals that they might have missed celebrating through their acts. From Abhi-Pragya's scintillating Diwali Dilon ki performance to romantic performances by Rajveer - Pratibha, Mugdha - Krishna and Juhi - Shakti to Shraddha Arya's divine act giving a special tribute to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Zee TV Kutumb ensured that everyone comes together and enjoys the show whole-heartedly, and this is sure to keep the audiences hooked.

While viewers will watch their favourite Zee TV stars put up some scintillating acts and battle it out for the top awards while celebrating the year gone by with all of India, there are many more surprises in store for the audience as well.

To know who amongst your favourite actors and shows bagged the prestigious awards and witness all the electrifying acts, tune into Zee Rishtey Awards at 7 pm on December 27, 2020, only on Zee TV.

