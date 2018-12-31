Shraddha Kapoor back in ABCD 3 after Katrina Kaif walks out

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor returns to Varun Dhawan-starrer franchise Any Body Can Dance (ABCD) after Katrina Kaif walks out at the eleventh hour

Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif

Remo D'Souza's dancing jodi from the second edition of his coveted franchise, Any Body Can Dance (ABCD), is likely to make a return for the third instalment. With Katrina Kaif walking out of the film at the eleventh hour, the unit, we hear, has approached Shraddha Kapoor to return to the series for this edition too, and groove alongside leading man Varun Dhawan. Bhushan Kumar and D'Souza's wife Lizelle are set to produce the offering, which is likely to kick off within a month.

Sources close to the production tell mid-day that while Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon were also being considered for the part, Kapoor unanimously emerged as the frontrunner.

Like the film's second edition, this part too, the source says, will be a standalone movie, with separate characters and plot-lines. "The first schedule starts in Amritsar on January 22, and then, we move to London in February. Then there's another leg in Mumbai in July. The makers are eyeing a November 8 2019 release for it."

Kumar refused to discuss Kapoor's involvement in the film, simply stating, "Many female actors want to work in it. We are still analysing who would fit the role and will finalise a name in a few days." Lizelle too refused to comment on the developments, stating, "Whatever happens, happens for the best."

