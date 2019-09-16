Shraddha Kapoor crosses 34 million followers on Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor is having the busiest year and here's all the reason why is that so. With juggling between the shoot to squeezing in family time between the travels, Shraddha has done it all with a smile. The actress has another to smile, as she recently crossed 34 million followers on Instagram.

The actress is not only a relatable influencer but is one of the most active actresses on the social media where she keeps her followers in the loop with her life. The Stree actress who, time and again shares pictures carrying her infectious smile keep the fans posted with a spectrum of posts- from dance to selfies, her workout to style goals.

Shraddha has kept herself busy with various projects. After Saaho, Shraddha's last release was Chhichhore opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie which released worldwide on September 6 has been doing quite well at the box office. Chhichhore is said to be the college buddy film of the year and is an enthralling story about the current generation.

In the movie, Sushant essays the role of Anni, a boy who doesn't have the courage to face girls, especially Maya, played by Shraddha. The other characters that the audiences are sure to enjoy watching onscreen are that of Sexa and Mummy, portrayed by Varun Sharma and Tushar Pandey, respectively.

The gang, which gets separated after college, reunite years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident.

Shraddha has now started shooting for Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. Where the first installment of Baaghi had Shraddha Kapoor as Sia paired opposite Tiger, Baaghi 2 had Disha Patani play his love interest in the film. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala welcomed Shraddha Kapoor on the sets of Baaghi 3 by penning a heartfelt note. Shraddha shared the note on her Instagram handle which read, "Dear Shraddha, you made all of us go Cham Cham! Welcome back to the third phase of Baaghi franchise. We can't wait to see you back in action! Wishing you all the luck and love on kickstarting the journey today. Love Sajid Nadiadwala."

In an earlier interview, Shraddha said that she is excited to be a part of this movie. Shraddha said, "I am super excited to be back with the Baaghi family. I had such a memorable time being a part of Baaghi and this is my third film with Sajid sir, second with Tiger and first with Ahmed sir. The script is amazing and I'm excited to be a part of this movie."

