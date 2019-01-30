Shraddha Kapoor meets her fan fighting Tuberculosis, offers help

national

Kapoor, who visited the hospital in a burkha, not only gave Summaya a surprise, but also promised to help her financially for the treatment

Picture Courtesy/ Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram Account

For 13-year-old Summaya Shaikh, who is undergoing treatment for TB at KEM Hospital for the last four months, it was a dream come true on Tuesday when actor Shraddha Kapoor arrived at the hospital to meet her, something that she had wished for just a day ago. Kapoor, who visited the hospital in a burkha, not only gave Summaya a surprise, but also promised to help her financially for the treatment.

Sharing her excitement, Summaya said, "I became her fan ever since I started watching her films, especially Ek Villain. On Tuesday, I was taken to a room on a wheelchair, where she was waiting for me in a burkha. She gave me two chocolates and spoke to me as well. I am very happy."

Expressing her feelings through Twitter, the actor wrote, "I'm so so happy that I was able to go & meet Summaya today. She's such a precious little angel. Praying for her recovery. @ketto please let me know how I can help with her treatment & all the best with all the work you guys are doing."

As mid-day reported on Tuesday, Summaya, a resident of Santacruz, is being treated for third-stage tuberculosis. The disease has affected her liver and she needs a transplant. The surgery will cost around Rs30 lakh. But arranging the money is a challenge for her family. Her father is a taxi driver who earns around Rs 500 a day.

While her family is trying hard to collect funds for it, on Monday she had expressed what could be her last wish – to meet her favourite actor, Shraddha Kapoor. After the actress got to know about it through a tweet, she readily agreed to meet her.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates