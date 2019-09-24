Shraddha Kapoor receives a heartwarming surprise by fans on the success of Saaho and Chhichhore

Shraddha Kapoor is currently on cloud nine and it is evident from her recent outings. The actress' last two releases, both her films Saaho and 'Chhichhore' are doing extremely well and have already become two blockbuster hits. On this happy occasion, a few fans of the actress decided to surprise her with a sweet gesture.

On September 23, the Saaho actress' seven fans reached her Juhu residence with two vegan cakes to celebrate the success of each film. Humbled by their gesture, the actress very greeted not only with smiles and handshakes but also invited them inside her home. In fact, Shraddha Kapoor also cut the cake with them.

Shraddha Kapoor also shared it on social media and captioned it: "Thanks to the fans, media and the photographers who came under my home this evening! Really, really touched, overwhelmed & moved by this!!! Thank you all so so so much. Swipe right for all photos! [sic]"

The actress in spite of having a very tight schedule took time and interacted with the fans who also brought her some presents. She sportingly posed for pictures with them and left no stone unturned to make sure that all seven of them felt as special as they made her feel. The actress was overwhelmed by this small act that she would cherish forever and personally thanked each one of the fans for making her success all the more special.

Saaho also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma among others. Produced by UV Creations, Saaho released on August 30, 2019. Meanwhile, Saaho makers found in trouble recently after French film director Jerome Salle accused the former of having copied his work. Saaho is reported to be a copy of Hollywood film Largo Winch. On September 03, netizens pointed out that the plot of the Sujeeth-directorial and Largo Winch are similar and is a blatant copy.

Speaking of her work commitments, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Baaghi 3 and Street Dancer 3D.

