Shraddha Kapoor resumes dance rehearsal for Street Dancer, post hectic Saaho schedule!

Shraddha Kapoor who has just finished the shoot for her upcoming trilingual, Saaho has resumed dance rehearsal for her film, Street Dancer

Shraddha Kapoor. Pic: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor

Actress Shraddha Kapoor who has just finished the shoot for her upcoming trilingual, Saaho has resumed dance rehearsal for her film, Street Dancer. This year, Shraddha Kapoor has rigorously shot back to back for three films.

The actress has put a small video as her Instagram story and has captioned it by posting, "Back to It #StreetDancer rehearsals".

Shraddha Kapoor has not only given us some of the most memorable songs as an actress but it is incredible how the actress has sung and danced her way through to give the audiences the groovy hits with each project.

After the trail of commendable dancing over the songs, Shraddha will be seen in Street Dancer where she will also be bringing back different flavours and numbers of dance. The actress is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another, slipping into a range of characters to ace her parts. Shraddha Kapoor is playing diverse characters this year and already has four films in her kitty.

Her next project Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in complete new dance avatar.

With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.

