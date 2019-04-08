Shraddha Kapoor shares heartfelt message as she wraps shooting for 'Chhichhore'

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor shared a heart-warming post on her Instagram account along with a series of pictures from the film's wrap-up party

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor penned an emotional note after wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming film 'Chhichhore', co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. The 'Stree' actor shared a heart-warming post on her Instagram account along with a series of pictures from the film's wrap-up party. Sharing her experience on shooting for the film, the star expressed her gratitude towards the entire team of the movie and called it the "experience of a lifetime."

"Film wrap on #Chhichhore! Mixed feelings. What an incredible journey this has been!!! It's been a dream to work with Nitesh sir and the entire team. Such precious memories. An experience of a lifetime. Going to cherish this forever! @niteshtiwari22 @nadiadwalagrandson p.s - those are our #Chhichhore certificates," she wrote alongside a slew of pictures.

'Chhichhore' is set in an engineering college and sees the lead pair age from college-goers to middle-aged characters. In October, last year, the makers of the film released a quirky poster that bears the famous Hindi saying 'Kutte ki dum tedhi ki tedhi' on top and features the cast in two versions- young and old- hinting at an out-of-the-box narrative.

The film also stars Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla, and Naveen Polishetty. The film is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for his directorial venture 'Dangal', starring Aamir Khan. He has also directed films like 'Bhoothnath Returns' and 'Chillar Party'. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and presented by Fox Studios, 'Chhichhore' will hit the theatres on August 30, this year.

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor shares her memory from her best Gudi Padwa!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates