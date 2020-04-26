Shraddha Kapoor shares her diet plans and what she said is so relatable

Shraddha Kapoor is an actress who has a penchant for having the ability to adapt to various characters on-screen. In 2020, we saw the actress enticing the audience of the Indian film industry with her dance moves in Street Dancer 3D and we also saw her as a rebel in the action-packed movie Baaghi 3. In both the movies she had a dazzling look and an impressive physique, due to that many have pondered over how she controls her diet to maintain her physique and the answer will certainly astound the audience!

Recently, when Shraddha was in an interview with a magazine she was asked if she was mindful of her diet and if yes, then did she have any tips and tricks to maintaining a healthy physique, she said, "I am not rigid with my diet because I love food. However, I do try to keep a balance between junk food and eating healthy."

The actress describes to the audience how she is a foodie and just regulates her diet by balancing between junk food and eating healthy. She is truly a source of inspiration. Shraddha Kapoor is definitely captivating the hearts of the audience as an actress and even as a person. The actress had an amazing 2019 with hits like Saaho and Chhichhore. She is emerging glorious due to the success of Baaghi 3 and will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in a Luv Ranjan directorial.

