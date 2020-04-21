Shraddha Kapoor shares throwback childhood picture with 'bunny teeth'

Reminiscing her childhood days, actor Shraddha Kapoor on Monday shared an extremely adorable throwback picture showcasing her bunny teeth. The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture before she got her braces done. In the adorable picture, the 'Saaho' star is seen as a kid looking at an object that she is holding in her hand while flashing a beautiful smile showing her bunny teeth.

The 'Half-Girlfriend' actor captioned it saying: "Jab Mere Khargosh jese daant the" (when I had bunny teeth). The sweet post received more than 7 lakh views and garnered likes by celebrity followers including Vikrant Massey.

Earlier, the 'Ek Villain' star donated to an NGO to help them feed stray animals during the lockdown due to coronavirus spread. The NGO, People For Animals India, took to Twitter to thank Kapoor for her donation. "@ShraddhaKapoor We thank you for your generous donation to the voiceless! PAWSITIVE HEARTS is an initiative launched by PFA in order to overcome the problem of starvation during the lockdown," the NGO tweeted.

