Shraddha Kapoor upholds 'equality' after the landmark ruling of daughters being equal coparceners comes

A moment to rejoice for one and all and, actress Shraddha Kapoor celebrates it too. The Supreme Court today held that daughters would have equal coparcenery rights in Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) properties even if they were not alive at the time of the 2005 amendment to the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 in Vineeta Sharma v. Rakesh Sharma case.

Shraddha took to her social media to celebrate the verdict and wrote, "About time! #Equality". One of the firsts from the industry, the actress ushered in the moment as her fellow artists from the industry followed to celebrate the development. Have a look right here:

The landmark judgement says- "Daughters have to be given equal share of coparcenary rights in share of property like the son." Definitely, Shraddha and the whole nation is celebrating this news today. The actress has always voiced her opinion on various matters- from environment to animal rights where her initiate- 'Lockdown zoo' garnered wide attention, human rights and ever matters where equality is upheld. She serves as a role model to the younger generation as she continues to spread awareness about the issues that affect one and all.

