Shraddha Kapoor wishes parents a happy anniversary with throwback photo

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor wished her beloved parents on their 38th wedding anniversary with a throwback picture on Friday.

The 32-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to share a monochrome picture of her parent - veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, sister of noted actor Padmini Kolhapure. The caption to the post read, "Happy anniversary mommy and baapu! Love you both more than words can ever express. Thank you for loving me unconditionally and making me the person that I am today."

In the throwback photograph, the couple is posing head-to-head, dressed in simple outfits. Many of Shraddha's followers flooded the comments section to wish and bless the couple.

On the professional front, the bubbly actress was last seen in comedy-drama 'Chhichhore' alongside Sushant Singh Rajput.

She has been roped in for a couple of movies for the coming year, including Remo D'Souza-directorial 'Street Dancer 3D', where she will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi. The actor will also be seen in comedy-horror 'Stree 2' which is a sequel to the 2018 movie of the same.

