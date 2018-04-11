Shraddha Kapoor's in such a hurry to leave she forgot to buckle up her bag!

We wonder why Shraddha Kapoor is in such a rush



Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor was spotted leaving a suburban five-star hotel in a rush. The actor had even forgotten to buckle up her bag! Shraddha's name is being associated with Bharat and Shotgun Shaadi but the actor says she has not been approached for the projects. Bharat stars Salman Khan while Sidharth Malhotra is in Shotgun Shaadi.

"There are a couple of films that my name is being associated with when I haven't even been approached. The only films I am working on are Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Stree and Saaho. My producers will announce if and when I sign another project. Till then please don't believe in any speculations," Shraddha Kapoor said in a statement.

Saaho is an action thriller, starring "Baahubali" star Prabhas while Stree is a horror-comedy and also features Rajkummar Rao. The film is currently being shot in Chanderi, Bhopal. Shraddha is opposite Shahid in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, whose shooting just wrapped up in Tehri, Uttarakhand.

Shraddha is also slated to star in an upcoming biopic on badminton ace Saina Nehwal. The ace shuttler wished the actress on her 31st birthday in March. The two have bonded well during the making of the film' Saina even shared pictures of the actor visiting her Hyderabad home and having the food cooked by her mother.

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor happy to play characters from small towns

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates