Shraddha Kapoor shares throwback picture from 'Stree' days

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to post a picture where the actor is seen sitting along with co-star Rajkummar Rao and other crew members

Shraddha Kapoor on the sets of Stree

Nostalgic Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to share a throwback picture from the time she was shooting for the horror flick 'Stree'.

She took to Instagram to post a picture where the actor is seen sitting along with co-star Rajkummar Rao and other crew members.

Expressing her gratitude to be a part of the film, she wrote alongside, "#STREE shoot throwback! Deeply grateful for the love for #STREE. Every moment on this film has been special & memorable & I feel so blessed to be a part of a film like this. Thank you all so much Missing from the photo - DK, @nowitsabhi , @pvijan & Dinoo"

The story is set in a small town where it is believed that there was a beautiful woman, who left every man awestruck by her beauty, but only one man loved her truly.

The film, which also starred Pankaj Tripathi, was released on August 31.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates