Shrenu Parikh: Every actor craves popularity

television

Shrenu Parikh on playing the sinister bahu of a rich family in Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna

Shrenu Parikh and Zain Imam in Udaipur

There has been a plethora of saas-bahu soaps on the small screen for decades, and now there's another addition. This one, though, aspires to be distinct. On Wednesday, the upcoming show, Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna, was launched at a 'saas-bahu' temple in a bid to be unique and innovative. The 1,000-year-old architectural site, on the outskirts of Udaipur, served as the place of interaction between the lead stars, Shrenu Parikh and Zain Imam, and the media.

The sudden rains that lashed Rajasthan proved to be a dampener (literally so!). As is common on saas-bahu saga sets, this too was considered a good omen. Parikh says, "We expected it to be hot in Udaipur, but the thunderstorms brought the temperature down." It enabled her to walk barefoot in the temple, dedicated to women and their mothers-in-law.

Parikh, last seen in the acclaimed show, Ishqbaaaz, considers this project an "opportunity to get noticed." She says, "Every actor craves popularity. Ek Bhram is satisfying my craving as an actor. Every day on the set poses a new challenge." Producer Dipti Kalwani's show sees Parikh play Janhvi Mittal, the accomplished daughter-in-law of an influential family. She has hidden motives. Parekh says, "Bahus are supposed to be docile, but my character is plotting and scheming against every member of the family. This is a complex and layered character."

Parekh strayed into acting after winning a beauty pageant in Vadodara. "I started getting acting offers. Rajan Shahi gave me my first break with Havan." She has featured in shows like Dil Bole Oberoi and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, but prefers to keep a low profile. "I have always worked this way."

Co-star Imam, who was last seen in Fear Factor - Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, says, "All the serials I have been part of have done well. Producers say I am lucky for them." The actor's shows include Naamkarann and Tashan-E-Ishq. With no training received in acting, he says he believes in learning on the job. Ek Bhram sees him as Shrenu's brother-in-law, Kabir, an Army office.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates