Shreya Ghoshal was destined to sing Pal, say composers Javed-Mohsin

Composers Javed-Mohsin say Shreya Ghoshal was destined to sing "Pal", a song from the forthcoming film Jalebi. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya. When Javed-Mohsin expressed their desire of having Shreya sing the female vocals of the song, it was producer Mukesh Bhatt who rang her up and asked her to cancel recordings she had the next day. Following this, Shreya cancelled two recordings, said a source.

"We always wanted Shreya to sing the song and put forth our choice to Mukeshji. He was instrumental in getting Shreya on board despite her having prior appointments.

"After the song was recorded, Shreya said she had done the right thing by cancelling her other work commitments and recording ‘Pal'," Javed-Mohsin said in a joint statement. The movie is presented by Vishesh Films in association with Mahesh Bhatt. Produced by Mukesh Bhatt, the film is slated to release on October 12.

