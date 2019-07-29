Shreyas Iyer: If you are a great talent, then you need some time

cricket

Mumbai's Shreyas Iyer, who led Delhi Capitals in IPL, doesn't give the impression of being happy over his limited chances at the highest level, but his attitude will attract praise from past masters

India 'A' batsman Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during his 54-run knock against ECB XI at Headingley, Leeds last year. Pic /Getty Images

New Delhi: Every player wants a sense of security and Shreyas Iyer is no different as he believes that "getting in and out of the team doesn't create a good pattern" and dents a player's self belief in the long run.

Indian Premier League's youngest captain, Iyer, 24, who guided Delhi Capitals to their first play-offs in seven years, is getting ready for the upcoming limited overs series in the Caribbean having earned a recall after a disappointing World Cup snub.

This is his second coming and he wants a few more chances that will help him cement his place in the side.

"If you are really a good talent, then you need a certain amount of chances to prove yourself and get acclimatised to the conditions," Iyer said.

'Patience pays'

"If you keep coming in and going out [of the team], it doesn't really set a good pattern for one's self and you start disbelieving yourself. If you are a great talent, then you need some time," feels the talented Mumbaikar, who has played 6 ODIs and an equal number of T20 Internationals.

Having stacked up consistent performances at the domestic and 'A' level, Iyer said that at times one tends to lose patience but the only mantra is to perform.

"Yes, you tend to lose patience but selection is not in your hands. All you can do is perform, perform and perform and that's what I enjoy doing," he said when asked

about times when someone is repeatedly ignored.

"You have to keep performing and keep showing people that you are capable of playing at the higher league. Once you get that sniff, you never look back," Iyer, who enjoys 50 plus average (52.18) over 54 first-class games and a healthy 42.93 in List 'A' matches, said.

He is confident that he will certainly play a World Cup in future even as the 2019 exclusion rankles him.

Smart work

"Yes there was a lot of buzz about me before the World Cup selection because I was consistent and aware about the hard work and smart work that I had put in. It will definitely reap benefits and help me in future when I play for India," he said.

Iyer fully understands that it was a specific team combination that was the reason he was being overlooked and hence he always remained in high spirits.

World Cup dream

"It was difficult to not get selected. It was my dream to play the World Cup for my country. I know there are a few opportunities that I got but unfortunately the team combination was such that it didn't demand me to be there," said Iyer.'

"I just kept myself positive and always in high spirits. It didn't disturb me from inside at all. It was a dream to play the World Cup and I will play for sure in the future," he added.

An attacking player with a wide array of strokes in his repertoire, Iyer believes in not tinkering too much with his process as long as he knows that it wasn't dearth of effort.

"I have to believe in my process and I know I follow a certain pattern to score runs. I have to believe that I will be getting runs if I have a certain mindset and I know I will. Self belief is the key to success and that has helped me, said Iyer.

