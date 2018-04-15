Shreyas Talpade to turn baddie in his next

Shreyas Talpade plays a negative character in 50-50, which also stars Randeep Hooda and Kirti Kulhari

Though he is known for comic roles, Shreyas Talpade will be seen in a different avatar in Ashwini Dhir's upcoming film, 50-50. The actor plays a negative character in the film, which also stars Randeep Hooda and Kirti Kulhari.

Recently, Kirti spilled beans about the project, saying, "I am playing a bar dancer in the film."

Shreyas Talpade's last super-hit was Golmaal Again. The film garnered over 200 crore business at the Box Office. Talpade was also going to explore a film based on the life of Kishore Kumar with Nagesh Kukunoor, but dropped the idea after Anurag Basu announced his biopic on the singer with Ranbir Kapoor.

