Shreyas Talpade will love to do, produce Gujarati films

Shreyas Talpade was interacting with the media at a party organised to celebrate the success of Vipul Mehta's Gujarati film Chaal Jeevi Laiye

Actor Shreyas Talpade has said he would love to feature in Gujarati films. The actor was interacting with the media at a party organised to celebrate the success of Vipul Mehta's Gujarati film Chaal Jeevi Laiye.

"I feel it has become Gujarat's Sairat (Marathi film). It's really a good thing. Earlier, Marathi films started doing well at the box office and now it's Gujarati films. It's a great sign for every actor and filmmaker," said Shreyas who has already starred in Hindi and Marathi movies. The actor was there to support the director, his dear friend.

"I am happy for him. I have known him for the last 30 years when he wrote and directed plays in college. It's a really nice benchmark (that the film has created). I hope people from the Gujarati movie industry will keep making good films to let people like me an opportunity to work. I know Gujarati language really well."

Asked if he would like to work in Gujarati films, he said: "Definitely. Language has never been a barrier for me. If an interesting script or role comes my way, I would love to be a part of a Gujarati film. In fact, there was a time when I was supposed to work in a Gujarati film. That was way before my Hindi film debut Iqbal. But things didn't turn out well."

"When Shafi Inamdar sir used to direct plays for colleges, I loved to watch them. Whether it's Gujarati theatre or Gujarati films, it's always fascinating. There is no doubt that I would be part of it at some point in my career."

On the possibility of directing a Gujarati film, he said, "I would prefer to act than direct. I will direct when I will be able to understand Gujarati films in a better manner. But I would definitely get into production of Gujarati films. If these films are earning Rs 50 crore, then who would not like to produce them?"

