Shriya Pilgaonkar: People suggest plot twists for my character in Mirzapur

Staying within the confines of her home hasn't stopped Shriya Pilgaonkar from having a great year. "The lockdown has been unintentionally productive because I didn't want to do things for the heck of it," says the actor, who has had two major releases this year—Voot Select's Gone Game and Crackdown.

Getting out of her comfort zone, she tried her hand at action with Apoorva Lakhia's Crackdown.

"Dviya [her character] has been a physically and emotionally demanding role. You gain expertise in action with practice. I have a lot to learn, but this was a good project to start with."

Pilgaonkar credits gangster-drama Mirzapur for putting her in the limelight. Killed in the first instalment, the actor says fans still shower her with love. "The amount of love that my character Sweety Gupta got is overwhelming at times. It's funny when people still suggest plot twists for my character in the second season. I will miss being part of Mirzapur 2."

