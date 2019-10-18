Shriya Saran looks stunning as she celebrates Karwa Chauth with husband Andrei Koscheev
Phamous actress Shriya Saran, who tied the knot with her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in 2018, celebrated Karwa Chauth this year with him. See pics
Popular South actress Shriya Saran, known for films like Mission Istaanbul, Pokkiri Raja, Gali Gali Chor Hai, Phamous, and many more, got married to her Russian tennis player-entrepreneur boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in 2018 in a private ceremony at her Lokhandwala residence. It was a very low-key affair with only Manoj Bajpayee and his wife in attendance at the wedding.
This year, the pretty actress celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband and shared the pictures on social media. Shriya Saran took to Instagram to share some pictures and captioned her post, "Happy karva chauth to everyone from Barcelona. Miss my mom and @aartisaran15 love this simple gotapatti saree gifted by mom! @Sithara_kudige you make stunning blouses."
How stunning does Shriya look in her simple, yet exquisite, red sari? And Shriya is right, the blouse indeed adds a fabulous festive touch to the sari. Andrei Koscheev looks like he's having a lot of fun celebrating traditional Indian rituals with wifey Shriya.
Koscheev is a national-level tennis player and owns a chain of restaurants in Moscow. A known face in the South industry, Saran has featured in Bollywood films like Awarapan (2007), Mission Istaanbul (2008) and was last seen in Phamous (2018) opposite Jimmy Sheirgill and Kay Kay Menon. Her future film projects include the Tamil films Naragasooran and Sandakkari, and the Hindi film Tadka also starring Nana Patekar, Ali Fazal and Taapsee Pannu.
-
Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raveena Tandon, Padmini Kolhapure, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Sandhu, and many other B-town celebrities were snapped celebrating the age-old tradition of Karwa Chauth at Anil Kapoor and Sunita's residence in Juhu, Mumbai. All pictures/Yogen Shah and Pallav Paliwal.
In picture: Raveena Tandon opted for ethnic red and golden Anarkali for the celebration, and the actress was snapped with her girl-pals by the paparazzi.
-
Anil Thadani and Raveena Tandon posed for the paparazzi as they arrived at Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence together.
-
Like every year, Sunita Kapoor organised a Karwa Chauth puja at her residence in Juhu, which marked the presence of several of Bollywood's A-listers who came together to break their day-long fast.
In picture: Neelam Kothari and Sameer Soni walked in together to celebrate the festival. The actress was all smiles when snapped by the shutterbugs.
-
The actors wore hues of red and looked their best while exchanging thalis before breaking the fast.
In picture: Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep Kapoor at Anil Kapoor's residence in Juhu. Maheep looked ethereal in a purple and golden salwar-kameez she opted to celebrate festivities.
-
While some were seen draped in the traditional style saree, others added a twist to it and some put on a salwar kurta for the occasion.
In picture: Jahaan Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor at Anil's Juhu residence.
-
Among a host of celebrities present at the ceremony, Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video on Instagram where the 'KC gang' is seen circling around a table and singing a traditional puja song.
In picture: Sunita Kapoor Anarkali dress, which she paired with pink Banarasi dupatta looked ethereal at Karwa Chauth celebration.
-
Apart from Shilpa, Neelam, Padmini, and Raveena, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep was also present in traditional finery. Her purple coloured attire stood ravishingly outstanding at the ceremony.
In picture: Anil Kapoor was all smiles when snapped by the paparazzi during the festivities.
-
However, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was nowhere to be seen in the clip, she documented her celebration on Instagram story.
In picture: Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra showed off their romantic side when snapped by the paps. Raj Kundra walking hand-in-hand with wife Shilpa left the netizens crazy.
-
While in one picture Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of her celebration, one of which showed how a spot in her house was beautifully lit up with decorative diyas followed by a colourful rangoli.
In picture: As soon as the power couple of B-town arrived, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra posed for the paparazzi.
-
Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival for married women in North India, in which they observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for a day for the safety and long lives of their husbands.
In picture: Bhavana Panday with husband Chunky Panday at Anil Kapoor's residence.
-
Mohit Marwah and wife Antara Motiwala were also clicked at the celebration.
-
Rima Jain and Manoj Jain were also one of the celebrity guests to celebrate Karwa Chauth observed on October 18.
-
Padmini Kolhapure opted for a yellow and black coloured salwar suit to celebrate the festival of fasting.
-
Janhvi Kapoor, who wasn't observing any fast for Karwa Chauth was also clicked at Anil Kapoor's residence. The actress opted for an orange coloured t-shirt dress for the outing.
-
Anshula Kapoor also accompanied Janhvi Kapoor to witness the festivity hosted at Anil Kapoor's Bandra residence.
-
Farah Khan was also snapped at Anil Kapoor's residence in Juhu.
