Shriya Saran looks stunning as she celebrates Karwa Chauth with husband Andrei Koscheev

Popular South actress Shriya Saran, known for films like Mission Istaanbul, Pokkiri Raja, Gali Gali Chor Hai, Phamous, and many more, got married to her Russian tennis player-entrepreneur boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in 2018 in a private ceremony at her Lokhandwala residence. It was a very low-key affair with only Manoj Bajpayee and his wife in attendance at the wedding.

This year, the pretty actress celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband and shared the pictures on social media. Shriya Saran took to Instagram to share some pictures and captioned her post, "Happy karva chauth to everyone from Barcelona. Miss my mom and @aartisaran15 love this simple gotapatti saree gifted by mom! @Sithara_kudige you make stunning blouses."

How stunning does Shriya look in her simple, yet exquisite, red sari? And Shriya is right, the blouse indeed adds a fabulous festive touch to the sari. Andrei Koscheev looks like he's having a lot of fun celebrating traditional Indian rituals with wifey Shriya.

Koscheev is a national-level tennis player and owns a chain of restaurants in Moscow. A known face in the South industry, Saran has featured in Bollywood films like Awarapan (2007), Mission Istaanbul (2008) and was last seen in Phamous (2018) opposite Jimmy Sheirgill and Kay Kay Menon. Her future film projects include the Tamil films Naragasooran and Sandakkari, and the Hindi film Tadka also starring Nana Patekar, Ali Fazal and Taapsee Pannu.

