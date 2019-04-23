Shruti Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi team up for the first time

regional-cinema

Shruti Haasan/picture courtesy: Shruti Haasan's Instagram account

After Gabbar Is Back, Shruti Haasan has stayed away from Bollywood. She seems to be pursuing music and Tamil films.

Shruti Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi have joined hands for the first time in the upcoming Tamil film Laabam, which had its official launch ceremony on Monday in Rajapalayam, Tamil Nadu. Last seen in the 2017 Tamil actioner "Singam 3", this will be Shruti's first Tamil outing in two years.

According to a statement released by the makers, the film will be directed by National award-winning filmmaker SP Jananathan, popular for helming films such as "Iyarkai" and "Purampokku".

The actress also shared her excitement on Instagram and captioned it: "Excited to start a new film with one of my favourite actors ! Such a lovely team positive, progressive and fun !! [sic]"

The cast also includes Kalaiarasan and Jagapathi Babu. Vijay Sethupathi Productions, which has made films like "Orange Mittai", "Junga" and "Merku Thodarchi Malai", in association with 7 C S Entertainments, is bankrolling the project.

Meanwhile, Vijay is busy with nearly half a dozen projects in his kitty currently. Last seen playing a transwoman in "Super Deluxe", he currently awaits the release of Tamil actioner "Sindhubaadh".

He also has Tamil film "Mamanithan" with director Seenu Ramaswamy in the pipeline. He's currently shooting for a yet-untitled project with director Vijay Chander.

In a chat show, Shruti Haasan opened up how did she bag her first role ever. Talking about the same, the actress said: "My first film was with Imran Khan. He is like a brother to me. He told me that there is a role like this and if I would do it. I said, 'How much will you pay me as I need money to buy my band equipment?' And I asked him about the character. He said that it is just like me, like a tomboy, action-oriented. Then I was okay."

