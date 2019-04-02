Shruti Haasan shares how she got her first movie on a chat show

bollywood

In an exclusive interaction with Famously Filmfare, Shruti Haasan shares how she bagged the first role in Bollywood

Shruti Haasan

The first movie of an actor will always be a special one to them. But Shruti Haasan's case, it was the most daring film of her life ever.

"My first film was with Imran Khan. He is like a brother to me. He told me that there is a role like this and if I would do it. I said, 'How much will you pay me as I need money to buy my band equipment?' And I asked him about the character. He said that it is just like me, like a tomboy, action-oriented. Then I was okay."

The actress further continued: "I asked him if I could sing in the film. He said, 'Okay, you can sing!' That's how I got my first film. No planning at all. Till date, among more than 30 movies that I have done, that was the most daring film I have ever been a part of."

Shruti Haasan also shared how difficult it was to perform stunts in the film, and she further added: "There were at least 60 to 100 sharks in that place. They are putting fish in the center. I said, 'What if it eats me?' They said 'we have already fed them. They are very full.' I said 'What if they want a snack?' It was very scary but it was good in the end."

