Shruti Haasan excited to collaborate with Nucleya

music

Shruti Haasan is excited to join hands with music producer Udyan Sagar, popularly known as Nucleya, for a special track

Shruti Haasan

Actress-singer Shruti Haasan is excited to join hands with music producer Udyan Sagar, popularly known as Nucleya, for a special track. The song will be out in November, and will also feature in Nucleya's next album.

"I was really excited to do this collaboration. I've always admired what Nucleya has achieved musically and how he has combined genres so effortlessly and connected with the audience in the most amazing way with his unique talent. It was an exciting collaboration filled with creativity, and he was an absolute pleasure to work with! One of my favourite experiences," Shruti said in a statement.

On working with Shruti, Nucleya said: "I've been looking forward to working with Shruti for a while now. When she came into the studio what blew me away was not just her ability as a singer, but as a lyricist and songwriter as well. She wrote all the lyrics and the vocals on our collaboration track and it's turning out great. I can't wait to release it next month on my upcoming album."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever