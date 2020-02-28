Shruti Haasan: I've had plastic surgery which I'm not ashamed to admit
In a bold Instagram post, actor Shruti Haasan wrote a long note, fearlessly admitting to undergoing plastic surgery. But there's a lot more to it than what meets the eye. Do read it!
When Kamal Haasan's daughter, Shruti Haasan, made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with the movie Luck, she was immediately and immensely praised for her gorgeous looks. She was the next promising actor on the block. But as years passed, something changed. Fans began to take notice of some changes on her face.
And then people began raising questions about the actress going under the knife. Well, it really takes a lot of courage and audacity for anybody in Bollywood to admit that, and Haasan has just done that. In a bold and fearless Instagram post, she wrote she did undergo plastic surgery and isn't ashamed of it.
She also wrote that the biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds. To spread love and be chill! She added she's learning every day to love her and for her just a little more because the greatest love story of her life is with herself and she hopes ours is too.
It's a post that cannot be missed:
View this post on Instagram
So .... I decided to post this right after my previous post and I’ll tell you why. I’m not one driven by other people’s opinions of me but the constant commenting and she’s too fat now she’s too thin is so avoidable. These two pictures have been taken three days apart. I’m sure there are women out there who relate to what I’m going to say. Most often I’m at the mercy of my hormones mentally and physically and over the years I work hard to try and have a healthy relationship with it. It isn’t easy. The pain isn’t easy the physical changes aren’t easy but what’s become easier to me is to share my journey. No one famous or not is in a position to judge another person. Ever. That’s just not cool. I’m happy to say this is my life my face and yes I’ve had plastic surgery which I’m not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it ? No am I against it ? No - it’s just how I choose to live. The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds. Spread love and be chill . I’m learning everyday to love me for me just a little more because the greatest love story of my life is with myself and I hope yours is too :)
A lot of comments praised her for her post. One user wrote- "You're a natural beauty." (sic) Another one wrote-"Well said dear." (sic) And another one added- "We will always love you no matter what." (sic) What's your take on her post?
