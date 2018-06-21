Shruti Haasan, Michael Corsale's romantic getaway at Yercaud. See pics

Located in Salem district, Yercaud is known for its coffee, fruit and spice plantations. Shruti was keen that Michael travel with her to the romantic getaway

Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale

Shruti Haasan was in Yercaud, a hill station in Tamil Nadu, for an ad shoot recently. The unit was surprised to see her British beau, Michael Corsale, accompany her. Though Shruti has been spotted with the theatre actor, he normally steers clear from her shoots. Located in Salem district, Yercaud is known for its coffee, fruit and spice plantations. Shruti was keen that Michael travel with her to the romantic getaway.

Michael too shared a post on Instagram:

Meanwhile, Shruti will produce director Jayprakash Radhakrishnan's next The Mosquito Philosophy under her banner Isidro Media. The actress will be presenting the project as well.

"Our belief at Isidro is to present extremely interesting, edgy and different kinds of content. It can be content across various formats just as long as they further the creative process and make it possible for people to experience world class storytelling," Shruti said in a statement to IANS.

"When we saw 'The Mosquito Philosophy' and after having seen JP's last works especially his much acclaimed film 'Lens', we knew we had found the right person to associate with. He has a very edgy vision to creatively showcase even the simplest stories. It's fantastic to work with someone who is courageous in offering new content that challenges conventional thinking . We are really excited to present this film under the Isidro banner and hope this is the start of a long term working relationship," she added.

