Shruti Haasan shares a selfie with fans, asks us to celebrate all the things that make you YOU

As beauty gets redefined post the rebranding of skin whitening products, Shruti Haasan wants women to celebrate themselves. She posted a close-up selfie and wrote, "yes those are birthmarks in my eye - no it's not some weird reaction - no it's not a disease- yes they get lighter and darker just like freckles - yes it's very common- yes I have had them for years and years and I think they're super special and YES you should celebrate all the things that make you YOU." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

Haasan keeps sharing some interesting posts and pictures on her Instagram account that makes her very popular on Instagram. She has dabbled with Hindi and South Indian films in the last many years. She made her Bollywood debut with Luck in 2009 and went on to do films like Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, D-Day, Welcome Back, and Gabbar Is Back.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news